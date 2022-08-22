Kenneth Steve Baker, a resident of Equality, AL, passed away on Saturday, August 20 at Grandview Medical Center, surrounded by family. Steve, age 69, was preceded in death by his parents, Henry, and Liz Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Penton Baker; daughters, Emily Johnston, and Mallory Mayfield (Michael); grandchildren, Abigail Veitch, Kaylee Veitch, Matthew Mayfield, and Mason Mayfield; siblings, Jerry Baker (Carol), and Linda Boone (David).
Steve was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. He had a great work ethic and worked hard for his family. Aside from his full-time job, he worked many part-time positions over the years from substitute mail carrier in Rockford to serving on the Coosa County Board of Education.
He retired as a dispatcher from the State of Alabama Trooper office after 22 years. Several years later, he retired from FEMA as a Mitigation officer and Training specialist. After retirement, Steve spent time at Volunteer Connections of Central Alabama helping others with their yearly tax returns. He was also an active member of the community leading as President of the Union Square Neighborhood watch. In addition, he was a HAM radio operator, using the call sign KF4GA. Steve enjoyed traveling with Jean and seeing God’s beautiful countryside. He also liked camping, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends.
Services for Steve will be held at Bethesda Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Rehobeth Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Michael Mayfield, Scott Buchanan, Drew Wright, Brett Pritchard, Brayden Pritchard and Brett Baker.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to the Rehobeth Cemetery Fund, c/o 1674 Coosa County Road 14, Equality, Alabama 36026
