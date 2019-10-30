Kenneth “Kenny” Roger Peppers
1952 - 2019
Memorial Service for Kenneth “Kenny” Roger Peppers, 67, of Kellyton, Alabama will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Kenny passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born on April 7, 1952 in Alexander City, Alabama to Olin Peppers and Lillian Whatley Peppers. Kenny loved his family dearly. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding dirt roads, watching western’s, gardening, camping and he could fix just about anything.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Melissa J. Peppers; sons, Wayne Peppers and Chris Peppers; daughter, Teresa J. Peppers; grandson, Keanu Peppers and sister, Martha Nell Story (Charles).
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and three sisters.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.