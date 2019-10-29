Kenneth F. Henkel
September 24, 1946 – October 26, 2019
Mr. Kenneth Francis Henkel, 73, passed away on October 26, 2019 in Dadeville, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Luanne Henkel and sister, Susan (David) Groeschel.
Memorial Contributions can be made to The Paralyzed Veterans Association (pva.org) or The Heritage Foundation (heritage.org).
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at Red Ridge Methodist Church at 4:00 p.m. CST. Reverend Vicki Carter will be officiating.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.