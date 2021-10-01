June M. Roberts, 83, of Newnan, GA, passed from this world to Heaven on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
June was born on June 30, 1938, in Alexander City, AL, to Henry Clay and Eleanor Ruth (Autry) Monroe.
She was a 1956 graduate of Benjamin Russell High School and a 1959 graduate of the Sylacauga Hospital School of Nursing. She was 1 of 2 out of her class of 17 who passed the State Boards on the first attempt. She worked as a Registered Nurse for the State of Alabama for over 44 years.
A true believer from an early age, June joined St. James Episcopal Church in Alex City in 1978. Other than her fierce love for family and friends, June loved her home church deeply, even after moving to GA in 2005. She lived by the Golden Rule and was a loving mother, a cherished sister, a doting Grandmother, a caring aunt, and a faithful friend & neighbor. One of June’s special talents was her way and love of storytelling. She was the family historian, always recalling colorful stories of the past. June was also a trusted friend and advisor, sharing sage and sound advice.
She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved daughter, Beverly Merrell German.
June is survived by her devoted son, Rob Merrell, of Acworth, GA; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Carl Rainey, of Peachtree City, GA; her brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Becky Monroe, of Peachtree City, GA; her son-in-law and granddaughter, Fred and Jane German of Champaign, IL; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and hosts of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at St. James Episcopal Church, 347 S. Central Ave., Alex City, AL, with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her memory to a charity of your choice or CureACC.com.