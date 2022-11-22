Judge Leon McKay Archer, age 74, of Lake Martin passed away on November 21, 2022. A visitation will be held at Radney’s Funeral Home, 1326 Dadeville Road, Alexander City, AL 35010 beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Signal Baptist Church, located on Old Highway 280 in Chelsea, AL. Visitation will be held prior to the service; beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mount Signal Cemetery.
Judge Archer was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Edna Archer; and brother Charles Archer.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marjorie Powers Archer; daughters, Alana (Jackie) Garrard, and Lori (Mac) McLean; grandchildren, Kyle Ray, Brett McLean, Emily Ray, Lance McLean, and Griffin McLean; brother Wayne Archer; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Judge Archer was born in Sylacauga, AL on March 14, 1948. He was raised in Westover, AL. He graduated from Vincent High School; then graduated from Central Alabama Community College with a degree in Architectural Drafting. He then went on to start his own business, Archer Septic Services. He served as Shelby County Commissioner for 3 terms. He and Marjorie moved to Tallapoosa County in 1996. He fulfilled a position on the Tallapoosa County Commission, becoming one of the few people to serve as county commissioner in 2 different counties.
He was elected Probate Judge of Tallapoosa County and retired in 2018. He also served as chairman of the Tallapoosa County Republican Party.
Judge Archer was a member of Red Ridge United Methodist Church and the Alexander City Elks Lodge. He is a past member of the Alabama Onsite Waste Water Association and served on the Alabama Onsite Waste Water Board.
Leon loved Lake Martin. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and swimming on the lake. When the winter came, he enjoyed travelling to Florida and spending time with his wife.
He was a loving husband and a fantastic father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Donations may be made in his memory to Mount Signal Cemetery Fund, P.O. 266, Chelsea, AL 35043.
