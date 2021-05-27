Joyce Vickers Hughes, age 86, of Aliceville, AL passed away May 25, 2021 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Coach Thomas Reed Hughes; sons, Billy Ray Hughes and James Michael Hughes; her parents; sister, June Stark and granddaughter, Amanda Jayne Hughes.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ann Birmingham (Kerry Paul); two sons, Charlie Hughes (Donna) and Ronny Hughes (Cathy); brothers, Gerald Vickers, James Vickers and Cohen Vickers; four grandchildren, Annie Hughes, Erin Hughes, Ashley Birmingham and Daniel Birmingham and two great-grandchildren, Zoey Hughes and Jackson Smith.
Joyce was born July 22, 1934 in Daviston, Alabama to the late G. C. “Sport” Vickers and Mary Welsh Vickers. She was a homemaker, member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and also attended Liberty Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Birmingham, Richard Howell, Darrell Hughes, Mike Birmingham and Miguel Resendiz.
Honorary Pallbearers are the staff and residents of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Aliceville Manor Nursing Home, 703 17th Street NW, Aliceville, AL 35442.