Graveside Service for Ms. Joyce Price, 75, of Alexander City, will be Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Alexander City Cemetery. Randy Anderson will officiate.
Ms. Price passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on November 17, 1946 in Alexander City, Alabama to Fletcher Cleveland Phillips and Helen Dennis Phillips. She attended Calvary Heights Baptist Church. She was an avid bowler and tennis player. She enjoyed nature, cooking, watching movies, and taking care of her animals. She was a loving, dedicated family member.
She is survived by her niece, Helen Lee Pfeiffer (Mike) of Alpharetta, GA; cousins, Glenn Harrelson (Audrey) of Fairburn, GA and Lisa Chase (Donald) of Newnan, GA; aunt, Glenda D. Harrelson (Bobby) of Fairburn, GA; and former spouse, A.J. Price of Alexander City.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy Phillips Main.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Archie Chapman and the staff of Chapman's Healthcare for their wonderful, loving care of Ms. Joyce.
The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be made to Whispering Pines Pet Resort, 4240 Hwy 49 Dadeville, AL 36853.
