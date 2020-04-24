Joseph Martin Curvin
February 6, 1945 – April 23, 2020
Joseph “Joe” Martin Curvin of North Shelby County, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Inez Power Curvin, and his father, M. L. Curvin of Alexander City, Alabama.
Joe was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ginger Ray Curvin; daughter, Dr. Rachel Garner, of Tupelo, Mississippi; son, Jeff Curvin (Susan) of Berry, Alabama; and grandchildren, Samantha Ray Garner and Paul Brooks Garner.
He was a graduate of Auburn University; a former employee of Rust Engineering in Birmingham, Ilim Group in St. Petersburg, Russia, and most recently the owner and President of Southeast Consulting, LLC. He loved hunting, fishing, and woodworking; Auburn football; and Braves baseball.
Family will receive friends at Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham, Alabama, on Sunday, April 26, 11:00 a.m. until12:00 noon. Graveside service will follow at Hillview Memorial Park in Alexander City, Alabama.