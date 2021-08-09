Joseph Fredrick Muenzmay, age 85, of Eagles Roost, Rockford, AL passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at home after a battle with cancer. Fred was born on July 15, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Haug Muenzmay, his daughters Barbara Sue Cox (Michael) and Joy Swartz, and son Jeffrey Muenzmay; grandchildren Nathan and Hannah Cox and Robert Swartz (Katherine). He is also survived by his two brothers, Donald Muenzmay and Kress Muenzmay and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
For most of his working life, Fred was a salesman, starting his career and family in Pittsburgh and then moving to Florida, and finally settling in Coosa County in 1989. He and Barbara ran American Specialty Supplies from their farm and, over time, they were focusing on herbs, blueberries, and homemade baked goods. Fred, a Master Gardener, was active in the community, writing articles and speaking to school and community groups. The big white van from Eagles Roost Herb Farm was a popular spot at the Alexander City Farmer’s Market each summer and Fred’s fried pies sold out every Saturday. Fred was also active in the First United Methodist Church of Alexander City as a member, lay leader, and Sunday School teacher.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First United Methodist Church of Alexander City, 305 Green Street, Alexander City, AL 35010.