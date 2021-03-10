Johnny Ray Abercrombie
May 20, 1970 – March 7, 2021
Johnny Ray Abercrombie was born Wednesday, May 20th, 1970 at 1:00 a.m. and passed on March 7, 2021. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William McKinley and Hazel Abercrombie and grandmother, Annie Laura Branch. He is survived by his parents, Ray and Laura Jean Abercrombie; brothers, Donald Joe and Billy “Wild Bill” Abercrombie; beloved nieces, Abigayle Abercrombie, Paige Jenkins, and Hope Abercrombie; and his beloved nephew, McKinley Abercrombie.
Johnny was an avid sports fan where he loved his Crimson Tide, The University of Alabama Football, and Bear Bryant, “ROLL TIDE”. Second to football was NASCAR racing where he attended several races throughout his life. He held Dale Earnhardt next to Bear Bryant as legends and heroes in his heart. Another love of his life was the love of music where he attended several concerts with his “Rock N’ Roll Brother”, Jack Duck. Johnny was a free soul, and lived his life that way.
Visitation will be held at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. until 12:15 with the Celebration of Life beginning at 12:30. Fellow classmate, Robert White is officiating. The family requests attendants to wear College Football, NASCAR, and or Rock N’ Roll attire because Johnny would have it no other way.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.