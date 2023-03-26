Funeral Service for Mr. Johnny Merrell Hardy, 87, of Kellyton, Alabama, will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

