Funeral Service for Mr. Johnny Merrell Hardy, 87, of Kellyton, Alabama, will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Hardy passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. He was born on February 28, 1936 in Tallapoosa County to Maxel Alton Hardy and Emma Low White Hardy. He attended high school in Post, TX before joining the United States Army where he served his country overseas in Germany. Johnny enjoyed farming and took a lot of pride in being a caretaker of his land. He would go to various farm auctions and enjoyed buying old farm equipment and fixing it up. Johnny also loved to go bird hunting. He especially enjoyed working as a hunting guide at Five Star Plantation. Johnny loved his children and grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jerry L. Hardy of Kellyton; daughter, Jamie Wise (Randy) of Waco, TX; son, Jason Hardy of Kellyton; grandchildren, Jackson Hardy of Kellyton, and Jake Wise of Waco, TX and brother, Charles Hardy (Fran) of Boise, ID.
