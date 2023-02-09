Johnnie “John” Wayne Lashley a resident of the Community of Hackneyville, Alabama was born May 14, 1954 in Alexander City, Alabama to Woodson Allen Lashley Jr. and Geneva Louise Anderson Lashley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; David Gene Humphreys, Perry Anthony Humphreys and Donald Allen Lashley.
Johnnie (John) Wayne Lashley, finished his race and went home on February 4, 2023 after a brief illness.
John leaves behind a loving family of five children, Jeremiah Lashley, Susan (Paul) Vickers, Brandy (Dylan) Gravette, Shannon Jordan, Chris Lashley; ten grandchildren, Dillon Lashley, Thomas Lashley, Kailynn Lett, Steven Vickers, Eric (Heather) Vickers, Cody (Sarah) Gravette, Jackson Gravette, Madison Gravette, Rex (Sherrice) Tucker, Kayla (Zack) McDonald, ten great grandchildren, one sister, Leana Jo (Roger) Rodgers and many extended family and friends.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Enhabit Hospice for their kindness and assistance during this difficult time.
A family celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Professional service provided by Wright’s Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Johnnie Lashley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
