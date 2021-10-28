Funeral services for Johnnie Gail Coger Jones, of Frog Eye, Alabama, will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 at Daviston Baptist Church in Daviston, Alabama. She passed away October 27, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. CST at the church with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. CST. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Ray Dunn and Bennie Yates will officiate the service.
Johnnie was born July 11, 1940 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to John M. Coger and Ovada Bishop Coger. Johnnie was employed for many years with the Tallapoosa County Board of Education, serving in various positions.
Johnnie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jimmy Jones; sons, Aaron Jones (DeLayna) of Dothan, Alabama and John Jones (Angie) of Opelika, Alabama; grandsons, Ross Jones of Panama City, Florida and Jackson Jones of Kona, Hawaii; granddaughters, Allison Oliver (Austin) of Daviston, Alabama, Meghin Tailfeathers (Eli) of Groton, Connecticut, and CaitLyn Nave of Dothan, Alabama. She is also survived by six great granddaughters; sister-in-law, Brenda Harlin (Gene) of Opelika, Alabama; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Johnnie is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Fred Coger and Dovard Coger; and sisters, Bert Evans and Mary Hodnett.
Johnnie liked to cook and made the best cookies and homemade bread. Everyone in Frog Eye knew that if the multicolored umbrella was up on the deck that the cookies and bread were available.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.