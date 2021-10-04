A Funeral Service for John Wayne Ashworth, age 74, is Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.. at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville with Bro. Tommy Thorton officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Goodwater, AL.
Mr. Ashworth passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Regional Medical Center in Anniston. He was born in Goodwater, AL and spent most of his life in Coosa County. He proudly served and retired from the Army National Guard and saw several tours of Active Duty in both Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He was a member of Weogufka Family Worship Center. John worked at Madix in Goodwater for many years. He was hardworking and a loving father.
He is survived by his children: Timothy Wayne Ashworth(Heather) Weaver, Angela Klink(Jonathan) Killeen, TX, John William Ashworth(Sherri) Houston, TX, Ginger Ashworth, Houston, TX, Susan Lara(Sollara) Houston, TX and Brandi Lee(Brian) Knoxville, TN; twelve grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; siblings: Brenda, Glenn, Robert, David and Martha; many nieces and nephews, a host of friends, and other extended family.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bo and Ruth Ashworth and siblings: Donald, Ronald, Linda and Tim.
Pallbearers are his family: Tim, Jonathan, Allon, John, Nathan and Angie. Honorary pallbearers Tony and Dylan.
Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville.