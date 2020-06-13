John Thomas “Pete” Bolan
Sunrise May 21, 1961 – Sunset June 11, 2020
John Thomas “Pete” Bolan passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 59 in Jackson’s Gap, Alabama. Visitation for Mr. Bolan will be at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 11 am to 12:45 pm CST. Funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the chapel of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers with Reverend Jimmy Simms officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery on Dudleyville Road.
John is proceeded in death by his parents, John and Frances Bolan; three sisters, Janice, Renae, and Darleane; and two brothers, Timothy and Johnny Wayne Bolan.
He is survived by wife and soul mate of 37 years, Sheila Sharpe Bolan; Daughters, Sherry Yarbrough (Vernon), Kimberly Marshall (Everett), Kayla Yarbrough (Tim), Teressa Bolan, Sue Ransome; sons, Johnny and Jamey Peppers; 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Bolan.
He was a very hard working, loving, and caring man who would give you the shirt off his back and do anything for anyone. He was the world’s best “car-fixer” and would fix any problem of any kind. He was a resident of Jackson’s Gap for 25 or more years. He was known and loved by many. We love you Daddy, “PawPaw.”
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.