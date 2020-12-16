John F. Romine
John Romine passed away in Birmingham on December 11, 2020 after a battle with leukemia at the age of 68 years old. John was born July 2, 1952 in Des Moines, IA to Raymond R. Romine and Nicki O. Romine as the youngest of four children: Joe Wolfe, Randy Romine, and Rick Romine. He went to Benjamin Russell High School before matriculating to Auburn University where he graduated with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration in 1974. Following graduation, he worked at Russell Athletics in Alexander City where he met and married Jennifer Owens Fisher on March 22, 1985. He was a loving father to two sons, Matthew and Nicholas Romine. Eventually, the family moved from North Carolina to Norcross, GA where John worked in information technology for over twenty years before retiring in 2011 following the death of his wife, Jennifer. He is survived by his two sons Matthew and Nicholas as well as his brothers Randy, Rick and Joe.