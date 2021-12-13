John Austin Cater Jr. died peacefully of natural causes on the morning of November the 27th 2021 he was 90 years old.
John spent the last 15 years living in Alexander City, AL and had recently moved to Elkin, NC to be closer to his children. He was born to John Austin and Lillian Cater in Alexander City, AL on August 27th, 1931. He grew up in Anniston AL. He developed a love for golf, tennis and the Boy Scouts of America. He became an Eagle Scout. He was on the tennis and golf teams for Anniston High School and Sewanee University, where he earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War as an engineering officer on board the Howard W Gilmore station in Key West, FL. It was there that John met his first wife Anne Butler of Houston, TX. They married and had two children and later divorced. Betty Watters Madden of Anniston, AL and John were married in Houston TX in April of 1988, Betty died in Alexander City, AL on May 25th 2011. John is survived by his sons John Austin Cater III and Daniel Garrett Cater (Robin), stepson Bill Madden, grandsons and granddaughter John Austin Cater IV (Tori), Travis Noble Cater (Shanna), Caroline Chapel Cater (Alston Mullins), 4 great grandchildren Carson, Owen, Emerson, Penelope Cater and his constant companion Rambo.
During his time in Alexander City, he was a member of the Chamber of Commerce assisting business owners in writing their business plans, served as a mentor to several business owners. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church. He loved his men’s Sunday school class. He was an active member of the Happy Hearts Ministry. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and being with his many Alex City cousins. He was loved by all who met him.
A memorial service will be in Alexander City, Alabama on January 15th at 10:00 a.m., at Radney Funeral Home. It will be followed by a Grave side service at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Anniston, Alabama at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the First Baptist Church of Alexander City or a charity of your choosing.
