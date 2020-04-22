Jodie Renee McClendon Ballenger, 71, of Alexander City, passed away at 11:27 A.M. on April 20, 2020 due to complications resulting from COVID-19.
Born October 13, 1948 to the late Claude and Ira McClendon, Jodie was many things in her life. An educator, a baker, a professional cake decorator, and a florist were among her most prominent professions. She was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Most importantly, Jodie was a loving mother, devout Christian, and expert counselor to anyone in need of it.
She is survived by her siblings, Shirlene McClendon Hoffman, Gail McClendon Grotewald, Gloria McClendon Johnson, Claude (Hal) McClendon, Don McClendon and Lisa McClendon Lovegren; her sons, Jimmy Christopher Ballenger, and Jason Alexander Ballenger; her grandchildren, Chelsea Nicole Ballenger, Sean Christian Ballenger Lucas Reed Ballenger, Nathaniel Cole Ballenger, Wendy Michelle Goode, Ian Douglas Ballenger, Samuel Quinn Shelton-Ballenger, Katherine Riley Shelton-Ballenger; and her great grandson Dakota William Smith.
Jodie has gone on to join all those who have passed before her including her loving husband, Windal Alvin Ballenger; her siblings, Betty McClendon Milner, Geneva McClendon Lee, Rudy McClendon and Bobby (Mike) McClendon, and of course, her mother and father, Ira Quinn McClendon, and Claude Eugene McClendon. May you rest in peace my dear mother.
A private service will be held for Mrs. Jodie Ballenger.
All visitations and services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Dept of Public Health.
