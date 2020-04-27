Jimmy Lee Jones
1981 - 2020
A Private Graveside Service for Jimmy Lee Jones, 39, of Dadeville, Alabama will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hackneyville Cemetery. Pastor Daren Davis will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Jimmy passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. He was born on March 20, 1981 in Opelika, Alabama to Wilburn Jones and Betty D. Carwile Jones. He loved his family and his dog “Baby Girl” dearly. Jimmy enjoyed the simple things in life and watching Alabama Football and Wrestling.
He is survived by his sons, Salym Jones, Aiden Jones and Haeden Robinson; special daughter, Sophia Humpries; special son, Tucker Humpries; mother, Betty D. Jones; sister, Sally Baker (Tommy); brothers, Delbert Lee Tillery and Ronnie Ray Jones (Karen); nieces, Kaleigh Jones, Julia Self and Kaylee Tillery; nephews, Chase Roberson and Day Day Tillery; special friend, Nicole Robinson and second mom, Linda Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilburn Jones.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help with funeral expenses.
