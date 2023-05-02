Jimmy “Jimbo” Lynn Burdette was born on August 17, 1957 to the parents of Virginia Mask Burdette and Henry Andrew Burdette.
Jimbo was a very special person in many ways. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his bicycle checking mailboxes and delivering mail to the neighbors and cutting grass. Some of Jimbo most enjoyable moments were playing baseball on Saturday with family. He loved his mother and family very much. Jimbo had a heart of gold, he took great pleasure in trying to brighten up the day of those with broken hearts with his smile and GREAT BIG HUG. He was a Die Heart Alabama Fan. Roll Tide! But most of all he loved the Lord, going to church and spending time with the Lord.
Jimbo was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, David Burdette, Chester Burdette, one sister, Louise Burdette Sims.
Jimbo peacefully transitioned home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 29, 2023 surrounded with the love of his family Jimbo’s precious memories will be forever engraved in the hearts of those he loved and those who loved him, his brother, Tim Burdette, two sisters, Martha (Terry) Bishop, Karen (Greg) Odom, a girlfriend, Linda Campbell, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Jimbo gleaming smile will be truly missed by all who knew him
In Lieu of flowers please make donate in Jimbo name to River Life Worship, PO Box 847, Alexander City, Alabama 35010
Everyone please wear Alabama Attire or Crimson Red and White Attire in memory of Jimbo he was totally an avid Alabama fan.
Professional service provided by Wright’s Funeral Home
