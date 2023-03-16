JH Guthrie - Picture.jpg
JH Guthrie (May 25, 1936 – March 15, 2023) beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, was born in Alexander City, AL and lived in Opelika, AL for the past 50 years. He was a graduate of Benjamin Russell High School, where he was a football star.  He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and met his wife of 64 years, Hilda Sue Brown, in Alexander City while he was in the service.

