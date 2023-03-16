JH Guthrie (May 25, 1936 – March 15, 2023) beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, was born in Alexander City, AL and lived in Opelika, AL for the past 50 years. He was a graduate of Benjamin Russell High School, where he was a football star. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and met his wife of 64 years, Hilda Sue Brown, in Alexander City while he was in the service.
He was retired from Uniroyal. He was an avid sports fan, and always had a game on the TV. He enjoyed fishing and repairing items he found at the flea market, especially toy wagons for children, which he made look better than new.
He was preceded in death by his Mother, Lorene Hamby Guthrie and his Father, Grady Guthrie. He is survived with loving memory by his wife, Hilda Guthrie; his sister, Sarah Ann Guthrie of Alexander City; son, Jay H. Guthrie (Gina) of Phenix City; daughters Melissa (Missy) Hill (Tim) of Beauregard; Christol Guthrie of Auburn; grandsons Jay Guthrie and Christopher Guthrie (Erin); granddaughters Haley Hill (Jack Goldberg) and Hannah Hill; and six great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika on Sunday, March 19th at 2:00 PM. The family will receive visitors at 1:00 PM. Graveside will be at Hillview Memorial Park, 1926 Hillabee Street, Alexander City immediately following the funeral service.
