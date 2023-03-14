The Visitation for Jerry William "Bill" Cobia will be Wednesday, March, 15 2023 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
A graveside service will be at Cedar Bluff Cemetery Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:00 pm.
He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bert Cobia of Cedar Bluff, AL grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Sidney Williams (Hattie Eugenia Hart Williams) and the great grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. D. B. Hart (Minnie Bell Smith Hart), the nephew of the late Sara Frances Williams Moore and a cousin to Helen Hart Martin and her family of Alexander City.
Greeting Cards, vase flowers or a donation to First Baptist Church of Alexander City would be most welcome.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Cobia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.