On the afternoon of November 1, 2022, Jerry Lowrimore passed onto glory at the age of 81 in Tennessee. Jerry was born in a coal mining camp in Kentucky but moved to Alabama as a boy where he spent most of his days. His last years were spent in Tennessee next to family, but he always considered Alabama to be home.
Jerry loved going for a country drive, visiting the Amish community, favorite restaurants, visiting with family and friends, his yearly class reunion and Alabama football. He was loved by family and friends and those in his church.
Jerry was known for his sense of humor, his willingness to help a friend, and his ability to fix or find just about anything.
Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine., his parents, and his late son in law, Thomas Lee.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Lee and his son, Larry Lowrimore.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tiffiny Lee Schultz (Trey), Jordan Lee (Mallory), Emily Lee Hackel (Zac), Bethany Lee Maynor (Matthew), Abigail Lee Hackel, Joshua Lee (Beth Anne), Jacob Lee, Johnathon Lee, Hannah Joy Lee, Jeremiah Lee, Libby Lee, Melanie Lee, and Judson Lee.
And his great grandchildren, Thomas Lee, Flint Lee, Walter Hackel, Wayne Hackel, Coleman Hackel, Emma Hackel, Zachary Hackel, Lucy Hackel, Ilsa Hackel, Annabelle Schultz, Charlotte Schultz, Ellen Lee, and Easton Lee.
A viewing will be held at Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, Alabama on November 5, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Alexander City cemetery at 2:00 p.m and will be officiated by Brother Donald DeLee and Brother Tony Harris.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Lowrimore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.