The family will receive friends and family during the visitation at the Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, AL on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Graveside burial will follow in the Dark-Maxwell Cemetery.
Jerolyn Dark Cross passed away Monday, September 5th, 2022 at Saint Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza, Kansas City, MO. Jerolyn was born in Coosa County, AL on May 21st, 1942 to James Henry Dark and Ruth Carlton Dark.
Jerolyn was a devoted mother to her children, Shannon Davis (Russell) and Dann Slayden Cross III (Sharon), and grandmother to three granddaughters and three grandsons.
Jerolyn is survived by the aforementioned, her sisters Martha Loyd (Charles) of Alexander City, AL and Beth Trout (Richard) of Hawaii, her brother James Paul Dark (Glenda) of Goodwater, AL, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
