Our world shined brighter on September 28th, 1968, the day that Jennifer Browne Nabors was born. She was welcomed into this world by her mother Catherine Greene Browne and her father Charles Anthony Browne.
During her years with us, Jennifer brought vibrance, laughter and love to all those who knew her. She grew up in Forest Park(Birmingham) and was a hard-working well-cherished member of the Oak Mountain and Lake Martin communities. She always made sure everyone felt welcomed and important and was described as "the glue that held us all together" in many groups. Jennifer was preceded in death by her beautiful mother, Catherine, her sister Mary Francis and eldest brother Chuck.
On January 3rd, 2023, surrounded in love by her husband Steve, daughters Anna (Nick), Ellen (Tyler) and Laura, Jennifer Browne Nabors passed on from this world. Her presence will be missed greatly by her family, her dearest friends and all the lives she touched along her journey. She was also survived by her father Charlie Browne, her siblings Lisa (Bob), Peter (Christie), and Jamey and two granddaughters Luetta and Sylvie who lovingly called her their Jenny.
To honor Jennifer's life and love, we will be holding a memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church in Alexander City, AL on February 11th, 2023, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask you please make a donation to St James Episcopal Church. As well a celebration of life will also be hosted for family and friends in late spring when the weather warms. This will be held lakeside as Jennifer would have wanted. More information on this celebration to be announced at a later time through ever loved, caring bridge, and facebook websites.
