Jeffery Paul Ford, 59, of Alexander City, Alabama, departed this life on January 7th, 2023.  Jeffery, fondly known as Jeff, was born on January 12th, 1963 in Bartow, Florida to John David Ford and Dirley L. Hopkins who both predeceased him.

