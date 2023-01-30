Jeffery Paul Ford, 59, of Alexander City, Alabama, departed this life on January 7th, 2023. Jeffery, fondly known as Jeff, was born on January 12th, 1963 in Bartow, Florida to John David Ford and Dirley L. Hopkins who both predeceased him.
As a young man Jeff served his country in the Navy. He then became a loving father and grandfather who always enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and siblings. He had many hobbies and interests some of which included listening to music, playing the drums, drawing, doing auto mechanic work and auto body work. He will be thought of often by all those who loved him.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his three children, Justin Coffin (Amanda), Tiffanie Ford and Stephanie Ford (Josh Hawkins); three grandchildren; sister, Debbie Steinhoff (Kirk); brother, Lonnie Ford (Becky), along with many nieces and nephews.
Instead of a traditional funeral the family with host a Celebration of Life on January 29th, 2023 at the Eclectic Ballroom located at 45 Main Street, Eclectic, Alabama from 12pm to 5pm.
