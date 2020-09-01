Jeff Allen Watson
02/06/1958 – 08/26/2020
Jeff Allen Watson, of Dadeville, Alabama passed away on August 26, 2020 at the age of 62.
Jeff is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Wendy Watson; children, Dane Watson (Krystal), Daniel Watson (Rocky), Danielle Stroud (Josh); grandchildren, Dane Watson Jr., Dixon Watson, Kaley Watson, Bracyn Stroud, Braylee Stroud, Brayden Stroud; brother, Joe Watson (Linda) of Twin City, Georgia; sister, Peggy Braswell (Fred) of Swainsboro, GA; mother, Mary Watson of Twin City, Georgia; special mother-in-law, Judy Owsley (Dadeville); and two beloved fur babies, “Big D” and “Little Bit”.
A private memorial service will be held by invitation only at the Watson Residence. Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill is handling arrangements.