Funeral Service for Jeanette Simpson, 90, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Densmore will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jeanette passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at her home. She was born on February 1, 1933 in Alexander City, Alabama to Robert McDonald Scott and Mary Ruth Champion Scott. She was a member of Trinity Methodist Church where she loved church gatherings and dinners. Jeanette retired from Russell Corporation as the Executive Secretary and was one of the first graduating members of Benjamin Russell High School Class of 1951. She was a present member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and loved going on trips and dinners with her sorority sisters. She enjoyed collecting antiques like teapots, figurines, and Christmas decorations. She loved decorating for every holiday and would always mail cards for every occasion to others including sending them to her grandchildren with a guaranteed $1 inside. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and having them spend the night with her. She loved playing rook with family and friends as well as playing tennis and going to the beach. She was affectionately known as "J" to her grandchildren and family.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Judith Simpson Wadkins; son, Scott O'neil Simpson; grandchildren, Misti Wadkins (Roger) Myers, William Andrew Wadkins, Seanna Ellison Simpson, Sabella Grace Ellison Simpson; great-grandchildren, Ragan Myers, John Hollis Myers, Danielle Wadkins (Auston) Bryson, Keleigh Wadkins (Bryant) Anderson, Shila Grace Wadkins; great great-grandchildren, Oakley Bryson, Brinlee Bryson; twin sister, Wynette Scott Ray; sister, Shirley Ann Wall; half-brothers, Jerry Wade Scott, Robert "Donnie" McDonald (Rhonda) Scott.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H.M. Simpson, Jr.; mother, Ruth Scott; father, Robert Scott; and half-brother, Charles Clifton Scott.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite church or charity in honor of Jeanette.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.