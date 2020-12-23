Jean Wallace Bush, 83 of Hueytown, Alabama passed away December 22, 2020. She is survived by her sons, John Michael Bush (Karen), Joel Bush, Mark Bush (Lisa); daughter, Beth Bush Guffin (Scott); grandchildren, Corrie Graveman, Steven Bush, Blake Guffin, Bailey Guffin, Chris Bush; great grandchildren, Kaden Graveman and Kooper Graveman; brother, Alton Wallace, Jr. (Patsy). The funeral service will be Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Patterson-Forest Grove Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at Dadeville City Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Pastor Gary Cardwell and Dr. Scott Guffin officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Christian Service Mission, 3600 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222.