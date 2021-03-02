Jane Moseley Carmichael
1922 - 2021
Funeral Service for Jane Moseley Carmichael, 99, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Charles "Skip" Cook will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Jane passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Russell Medical. She was born on February 15, 1922 in Elmore County, Alabama to Chester Ovie Moseley and Mary Lonie Parsons Moseley.
As a member of the Greatest Generation, Jane experienced the Great Depression, World War II, and the prosperity that followed. Loving and sharing with her family and many friends was her passion. She was an active member of Calvary Heights Baptist Church and her faith inspired her to assist others. A lady with two green thumbs, she loved to work in her yard planting, growing, and grooming flowers, shrubs, vegetables, trees, etc. She enjoyed her travel experiences with family and friends both domestically and international. Jane loved to be with people which is the reason she elected to work until age 89.
She is survived by her son, Gerald W. Carmichael (Meredith) of Dunwoody, Georgia; grandson, Mitch Joiner of Dadeville, Alabama; granddaughter, Lisa McKissick (Tim) of Jacksons Gap, Alabama; great grandson, Brandon McKissick (Selena) of Auburn, Alabama; and sister, Mildred Evans of Mobile, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Gerald Sidney Carmichael; daughter, Beverly C. Joiner; parents; sisters, Snow Deer Steverson and Ruth Fulmer; and brothers, Adolph Moseley, Howard Moseley, and Judson Moseley.
Memorials may be made to, Children’s Harbor, 1 Our Children’s Highway, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 or www.childrensharbor.com or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or www.cancer.org.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.