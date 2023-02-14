Funeral Service for Jane Marie Wilkins, 81, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Kenneth Wilkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Jane passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family . She was born on December 20, 1941 to James Addis McKelvey and Willie Dalton Coker McKelvey. She was a member of Eagle Creek Baptist Church. Jane loved to sew; her specialty was making baby quilts and doing alterations for others. She loved the outdoors, her flowers especially her beautiful rose bushes, watching birds and sitting on her deck. She absolutely adored her grandbabies, and was affectionately known as "G Wilkins."
She is survived by her daughters, Donna M. Wilkins of Alexander City, Wanda Harper (Billy) of Nederland, TX, Amelia (Harold) Jordan of Alexander City; son, Charles E. Wilkins (Kim) of Valley; Grandchildren, Dustin Harper, Trenton Harper (Erin), Dr. Andrew Wilkins (Tayler), Peyton Taylor (Jacob); great-grandchildren, River James Wilkins, MaryTodd Wilkins; and sister, Mary Ann McKemie of Alexander City.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Wilkins; great-grandchild, Nora Jean Harper, parents, James and Willie Dalton McKelvey; sister, Peggy Joyce Hand, Effie Jeanette Johnson; and brother, Henry Gray McKelvey.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.