Funeral Services for James T. Moore, age 74, of Ashland will be Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 11:00 A.M at Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland with Rev. Raymond Long, Jimmy Nelson, and Rev. David Holcombe officiating. Burial will follow at Clay County Memory Gardens. 

To plant a tree in memory of James Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

