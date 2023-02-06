Funeral Services for James T. Moore, age 74, of Ashland will be Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 11:00 A.M at Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland with Rev. Raymond Long, Jimmy Nelson, and Rev. David Holcombe officiating. Burial will follow at Clay County Memory Gardens.
Mr. Moore passed away on February 4, 2023 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Clay County, and he worked briefly at Russell Mills and close to 40 years as a self-employed pulpwooder. He enjoyed playing guitar with his family around and was in a gospel group called “The Moore Family”. He also enjoyed making people laugh and calling into 100.7 trade line. Mr. Moore was a member of Perryville Baptist Church.
Mr. Moore is survived by his children: daughter, Angela Brown (Jeffery) of Lineville; his sons’: Ed Moore (Sharon) of Jacksonville, Burt Moore, Greg Moore (Lisa), Brian Moore (Marsha), all of Ashland, Timothy Moore of Alexander City, Charles Davidson (Terri) of Jackson’s Gap; 34 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; his children’s mother, Glenda Moore of Ashland; his sisters Eula Mae Williamson of Montgomery, Frances Moore of Alexander City, Debra Thompson (Jim) of Dadeville; his brothers, Arnold Moore (Wanda) of Alexander City, David Moore (Diane) of Alexander City, plus a large extended family.
Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents: Berford C. and Inez Green Moore, and several brothers and sisters.
Active pallbearers will be Kyle Nelson, Cody Nelson, Zack Moore, Holdan Moore, Jacob Harper, Jamie Moore and Justin Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michale Joiner, Austin Combest, and Brady Allen.
His visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Benefield Funeral home in Ashland from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
