On Saturday, July 17, 2021. James Randall Lamb, known as "Jim Lamb," passed away at the age of 54.
Jim was a very loving and devoted husband, a wonderful father, a best friend to his brothers and his family, and he was a friend to everyone.
Jim was born on January 15,1967, to Mr. Gene and Virginia (Edge) Lamb, from Lafayette Alabama. Jim grew up in Lafayette, and later moved to the Dadeville area in 2000. He was a very successful man, and he worked hard from early childhood striving to become the man he was. He owned ASAP, a sewage and pump business he started from ground up which allowed him to help meet the needs of so many individuals. Jim was known for his quick wit and he never met a stranger. If he knew you then you were like family. Jim helped everyone he possibly could and in doing so he did until the day God called him home. One of his last acts of kindness and giving was giving his organs to others so that they could have a better chance at life. His love for the Lord was shown through all his acts of kindness. A truly genuine individual to say the least,
Jim was proceeded in death by his father Gene Lamb, his mother Virginia Lamb, his stepson Jordan Bence and his father in law Lynn Forbus.
Jim is survived by his wife Kim, his children Gene (Dakota), Christopher, Nicholas, and Gabby, along with his two step children Hillary Rehr and Patrick Mann. He is also survived by brothers Bob (Debbie) White, Clyde Lamb, and John (Angel) Lamb, one sister Jane (Steve) Burke. Also surviving are his 5 grandchildren; Wyatt, Gracie, Jace, Bentley, and Peyton. His mother in law Linda Forbus and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Lamb will be Thursday, 4pm until 7pm at Alabama Funeral Homes in Dadeville Alabama.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 23rd at 12 o'clock noon, located at the Dadeville Church of God, followed by graveside at Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.