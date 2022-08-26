James R. Thompson, age 88 of Alexander City, AL passed peacefully with his family by his side on August 20, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his Father James Woodie Thompson, Mother Lester Ardell Thompson, Brothers Joe Woodie Thompson & William Franklin Thompson, Sisters Virginia Ann Waddell, Dorothy Mae Cox & Jimmy Ardelle Chancery.
He is survived by his loving wife Sue Thompson, daughter Terri Thompson (Gene) Chelsea, AL. Son Scott Thompson (Jenny) Gardendale, AL, daughter Ginny Wiland (Scott) Katy, TX. Grandchildren Madison Grindinger – Fort Collins, CO, Meredith Grindinger – Katy, TX, Ty Thompson & Kylie Thompson – Gardendale, AL. One sister-in-law Eloise Thompson of Millry, AL
A host of loving nieces and nephews.
James R Thompson was born on April 17, 1934, in Yarbo, AL and left this earth on August 20, 2022.
He earned his B.A. from Livingston University in August 1956, his Master of Music from the University of Alabama in August 1960, his degree from Auburn University in School Administration in 1970.
James met his wife Sue at the University of Alabama and were married for 62 years. In 1968 James won a grant from the Ford Foundation to study new innovations in schools where he relocated his family to the New York/New Jersey & Dade Count Florida areas.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upon return to Alabama, James was the Principle at South Choctaw High School and Jacksonville High School. He soon realized his love of teaching and music and accepted the position of Band Director at Benjamin Russell High School in 1970. James taught Beginning, Advanced & High School Band for 23 years. Under James direction, the BRHS band received many national, regional, and local honors. The band was selected by audition twice as the State of Alabama representative in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Pride in Washington, D.C.; chosen as one of two bands to represent the United States in the International Band Contest in Mexico City, Mexico; named “Grand Champions” of the festival of Champions concert band competition in Panama City, FL; chosen three times by audition, as the featured band in the Disney World Main Street Parade.
James stayed active in music after his retirement. He was a member of the Lake Martin Area Community & Lake Martin Jazz Masters. James was also choir director for the First Presbyterian Church of Alexander City for 20 years.
James loved his job (whatever he was doing) loved teaching children, saw the best in everyone, loved his music, & was blessed to play and repair every instrument.
He started Thompson Band Supply after retiring from teaching where he repaired instruments, setup in schools to help beginning band students start their musical education with proper instruments all over the State of Alabama. He also sold band uniforms & accessories for High Schools. He judged multiple marching contests.
James had an enormous impact of the music world and his students.
A memorial service will be held on September 3rd at the First Presbyterian Church in Alexander City with visitation from 12 noon - 2:00 followed by the service at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers, consider honoring him by contributing to the First Presbyterian Church or Benjamin Russell High School Band.