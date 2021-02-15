James Monroe
04/30/1950 – 02/14/2021
James Monroe passed on February 14, 2021 at his residence at the age of 70 years old. A visitation for James will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. CT. Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 18th at 11 a.m. CT in the chapel of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers with Dr. Melvin Ervin officiating.
James was born on April 30, 2021 to the late Henry and Nellie Monroe. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Monroe, and uncle, Luther Monroe. He is survived by his wife, Mary S. Mann; sister, Mary Joe Moncus; one son, David Mann; two daughters, Judy Stewart (Stevie Bolan) and Joyce Sharpe (Jerry Shives); grandchildren, Corina Arrington (Brandon), DC Mann (Mallory), Logan Adams, Julia Self (Bobby), Hunter Sharpe, Sabrina Stewart, Brooklyn Adams; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, Sabrina Davis (Jeremy), Caroline Goggins (Jackie), Tammy Daniel (David);aunt, Inez Monroe; one great-great nephew, and many great-great Nieces.
James enjoyed cooking, his grandkids, and having his great-grandkids visit. He loved visiting with family and friends and thoroughly loved family gatherings. He was known by many and never forgot anyone or anything. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly by all.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.