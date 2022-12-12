Funeral Service for James Lewis Vines, 60, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:30 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Pastor Gerald Carnes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Vines passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 10, 1962, in Alexander City, Alabama to Leamon Clarence Vines and Beatrice Tapley Vines. He was an active member of Sunny Level United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Allen Vines (Nicole); brother, Clarence Wayne Vines (Patricia); sisters, Sandra Charlene Vines, Ruby Carolyn Williams, and Joan Alice Meeks (Wayne).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 12 years, Lonna Alecia Vines, and parents.
