Funeral services for James Kermit McDow, age 78, of Alexander City, Alabama, formerly of Roanoke will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Sledge, Rev. Aaron McCollough, and Rev. Chad Middlebrooks officiating and Dr. Ben Character delivering the eulogy.  Burial will follow at Randolph Memory Gardens with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James McDow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

