Funeral services for James Kermit McDow, age 78, of Alexander City, Alabama, formerly of Roanoke will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Sledge, Rev. Aaron McCollough, and Rev. Chad Middlebrooks officiating and Dr. Ben Character delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Randolph Memory Gardens with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00-2:00 PM on Sunday before services begin.
Mr. McDow passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Patricia Rooks McDow of Alexander City; one daughter, Kerri Cline (Donald) of Dayton, TX; one son, James McDow, Jr., (Melissa) of Oxford; four grandchildren, Clinton Kyle Bryant, Katlyn Olivia Swearingen, Abigail Jo Arias, and James Willis McDow; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Frances McDow of Roanoke; and one brother, William Harvey McDow of Roanoke
Pallbearers will be Kyle Bryant, Will McDow, Greg Wilson, Paul Heard, Jimmy Heard, Kenny Heard, Donnie Calhoun, and Chuck Calhoun.
A Randolph County native, Mr. McDow was born on January 29, 1944, the son of John Clinton “Red” and Louise Heard McDow. He was a man of strong faith and a hard worker within his church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexander City. Mr. McDow was a man who was NEVER at a loss for words and was always ready with a friendly word of encouragement. He worked as a beloved high school math teacher for more than 25 years before retiring and influenced more students than he ever knew. After his retirement from the education profession, he began a second career in the field of radiology. Mr. McDow was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. He never seemed to grasp how much good he brought to those who were blessed enough to have known him. He was always loving and always loved. Mr. McDow was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Mary Louise McDow; and one brother, John Herman McDow.
