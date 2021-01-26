James Ernest Osbourne
March 3, 1939 – January 22, 2021
James Ernest Osbourne passed away on January 22, 2021 at the age of 81.
He was born March 3, 1939 to the late Dewey and Jettie Osbourne. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Osbourne of 30 years; son, Larry Osbourne; and sister, Betty Mask.
He is survived by his children, Jessica Alford and Michael, Mickey, and Dodie Osbourne; brother, Grady Osbourne; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
He loved Alabama Football, Elvis, and watching western films.
A private memorial service will be held.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.