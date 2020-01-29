Hollis Lunsford (Col USAF ret)
Hollis Lunsford passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 92. A funeral service will be held for Hollis Lunsford on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CST at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama . Jimmy Yates will be officiating. A visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. CST until the funeral hour at 3:00 p.m. CST.
Hollis Lunsford was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Lunsford; son, Glenn T. Lunsford (Col USAF ret); 1 brother and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Roxanna Bain Lunsford; children, Hollis E. Lunsford (Joy), Guy D. Lunsford (JoAnn), Kenneth S. Lunsford (Barbara), Jim Bain, Jr. (Debbie), Larry Bain (Sharon), Lori Bain Rayfield (Jerry); 30 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Ed Lunsford.
Col. Lunsford served in the Army, Navy and Air Force; in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam where he volunteered for that assignment and was awarded the Bronze Star.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church “Building Repair Fund” 310 Green Street Alexander City, AL 35010.
