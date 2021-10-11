Hazel Eloise McFarland Evans (1931-2021), passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at age 90. A beloved wife and mother, Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Warren A. Evans, and is survived by her six children, W. Larry (Mary) Evans, Gloria (Royce, deceased) Ryals, Joy (Randall, deceased) Williamson, Bonnie (John) Jackson, Donnie (Steve) Henson, and Becky (Richard) Edgar, and two siblings, William J. (Maxine) McFarland and Esther (Alfred) Cook. Her strong legacy of faith and family also continues through her 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Hazel was dedicated mother first and foremost. She took great joy in caring for her family and community. A devoted follower of Jesus, for decades she discipled both children and adults in their faith journeys by sharing her love for God’s Word in Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. Her kindness, strength, patience, and wisdom exemplified Proverbs 31:29, “Many women have done noble deeds, but you surpass them all!”
Please join us in celebrating Mrs. Evans' life on Friday, October 15, 2021. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka, Alabama, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. with a memorial service following at noon. A graveside service will be held at Pine Flat Cemetery on Hwy. 143 in Deatsville, Alabama, immediately following the memorial service.
The family extends special thanks to Autumn Place Assisted Living for taking great care of Mrs. Evans during her final years. We also wholeheartedly and gratefully thank Dr. Lawrence T. Williams for his thoughtful and devoted medical care.