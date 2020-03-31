Harold Gene Eason
August 31, 1935 — March 24, 2020
Harold Gene Eason passed away peacefully at his home in Mobile on March 24, 2020. Gene was a native of Alexander City, Al. Survivors include his son James “Jamie” Eason and two grandsons Conner and Liam. His surviving siblings are Mary Ann Speak (Jim), Genelle Brown (Jerry), Nancy Harris (Dewayne), and Faye McConnell (Maron). Gene’s wife of 45 years Bobbi Jean Eason and his parents James Albert and Bessie Eason preceded him in death.
Gene served proudly in the U.S. Army. Afterwards, he began his career with the FBI doing stints in Washington D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Mobile. He was a special agent with the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover. He was presented an accommodation for his loyal service upon his retirement with the Bureau. Gene was well-known public servant throughout the state of Alabama. He served as the Special Agent of Banking Investigator after being appointed by Guy Hunt. He was also appointed by the Movile Co. Sheriff’s Dept. overseeing gambling regulations. He was affectionately known as “Bingo Tsar” among his close friends. He was also an active member of the Mobile Mafia Organization that raised money for various charities. He was a Judge for the Annual Chili Cook Off for the American Cancer Society for many years. Gene was a certified BBQ Table Captain and Judge with the Kansas City Barbeque Society. In addition, he helped organize BBQ events throughout Alabama and Florida. He devoted many hours in helping schools with their horticultural endeavours. Among his greatest passions was spending time with his grandsons (Conner and Liam) passing on his love for fishing and Auburn football. Gene’s memorial will be held at a later date, to be announced. He was a Cancer Survivor so donations to the American Cancer Society would greatly be appreciated by the family.