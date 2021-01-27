Gloria T. Sinclair
1937 - 2021
Graveside Service for Gloria T. Sinclair, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Patrick Sinclair will officiate.
Gloria passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 19, 1937 in Alexander City, Alabama to Willis Obie Turner and Lillis "Jackie" Mae Morgan Turner. Gloria loved her family dearly. Gloria spent her entire life being a faithful servant to her community; serving as Probate Judge of Tallapoosa County for 12 years and serving on numerous community boards. She was a member of Wayside Baptist Church where she loved being with her church family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Shamblin and Traci Abbott; sons, Patrick Sinclair and Daniel Sinclair; grandchildren, Nena Beckham (Ryan Snyder), Scout Sinclair, Christian Moore, and Lucy Shamblin; and brother, Harmon Turner (Judy).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to, Sav-A-Life of Tallapoosa County, 5 Lee St., Alexander City, Alabama 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.