Gloria “June” Sanders, 75, of Opelika, Alabama was gathered into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, while surrounded by a multitude of family and friends on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
June was born on May 20, 1947, in Eclectic Alabama, the daughter of Talmadge and Maggie Davis. June later moved with her family to Opelika Alabama where she met her lifelong soulmate, Jerry Sanders. They were married on August 7th, 1965 and spent the rest of her life together. Over the course of their 58-year legacy, June and Jerry made their home in the Beauregard community of Opelika, Alabama. June and Jerry’s family grew to four with the birth of their two sons. June was blessed to see her two boys married, and in 1996 she and Jerry welcomed two granddaughters. The third grandchild was a boy born in 2000. June was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, joyfully sharing all their accomplishments. She was also a strong spiritual leader and prayer warrior for her family. In 2019 June and Jerry decided to move to the shores of Lake Martin. It was June’s dream to watch the wildlife and enjoy the serenity of the water and it was a place of gathering that gave her family many reasons for her to spend time with them and enjoy life. Jerry built her “Dream home” and put her special architectural and decorating skills to work. June and Jerry transferred from First Baptist in Opelika to First Baptist Alexander City with their move and were actively involved in the church. She loved to worship God every day and it was her faith that kept her and her family strong during the past year.
June was a successful businesswoman. She owned and operated “The Beauty Place” hair salon in Opelika, Alabama for over 30 years where she made many lifelong friends that she witnessed to and prayed with over the years. It was the quintessential “Steel Magnolias “of Opelika. June loved to cook and bake and cherished both of her granddaughters’ interest as she taught them everything she knew about baking. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and boat rides with her grandson. June’s favorite pastimes were reading the bible, cooking for her family, shopping for antiquities and shoes, gardening, and caring for her flowers. Red Velvet was her favorite cake to bake, complete with cream cheese icing which she made many hundreds of times over the years for her family.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge and Maggie Davis as well as her sister Agnes Lawhorn and nephew Jason Hall.
June is survived by her husband Jerry; sons, Keith; Jeff (Kelly); her grandson Mitchell Sanders; granddaughters, Kayla (Joey) Motley; Gracie (Chad) Gibbs; Great granddaughter Ella Rose Motley. Brothers Kenneth Davis; Billy (Terry)Davis; Lester (Penny) Davis; and sisters Donna (Dale) Williams; Martha Smith; and Evelyn Davis. Also grieving her loss are numerous nieces and nephews that are full of her loving memory as she truly cared for each one of them.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Frederick Road in Opelika, AL. Prior to the funeral service, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00a.m. The interment will be made in the Garden Hills Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.