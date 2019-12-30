Glenn Hodges
Born 1/6/59 and died 12/24/19
He is survived by his daughter Christina Hodges of Birmingham, grandson Collin, sister Brandi Rainwater Tucker (Tommy) of Alexander City, nephew Blaine Tucker, nephew Jacob Tucker, niece Tori Tucker all of Alexander City; man aunt Teresa Mattox (Shonna) of Birmingham and an uncle Danny Mattox (Barbara) of Florida. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Charlean Rainwater. A private memorial will be held by his immediate family.
