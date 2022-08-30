Funeral Service for Mrs. Gladys Oliver Moncrief, 87, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 12:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Moncrief passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 20, 1934, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to A.C. Godfrey and Cleo Pritchard Godfrey. She attended West End Baptist Church. Gladys was a devout Christian lady, read her bible daily and would witness for God any chance she got. She was a hardworking woman who loved and cared for her family dearly, kept an immaculate home, and cooked wonderful meals. Gladys grew beautiful roses and had a green thumb for fruit trees. Her grace and beauty were timeless, especially on the occasions she dressed up in flowing gowns and jewelry for her ballroom dancing.
She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Scott (Donnie), Shelia Peters (Tommy); grandchildren, JR Peters (Lynn Jones), Candy Ashworth (Chad), Brandi McKinnon (Mark), Adam Scott (Amanda), Matthew Scott (Audrey); great-grandchildren, Victoria Eagerton, Wyatt Ashworth, Brianna Peters, Katie Peters, Cooper Scott, Carson Scott, Michael McKinnon, Colton McKinnon, Jamar McKinnon, JD McKinnon, Hunter Ashworth; sister, Sherrel Wesson; brother,
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Franklin Oliver; husband, William Roland Moncrief; parents; siblings, Irene Rhodes, WJ Godfrey, Louise Hand, Thelma Colvin, Sue Davis, Hoyt Godfrey; brother- in- law, Herman E. Wesson, and life-long friend Naomi Harrelson
