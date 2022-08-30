Funeral Service for Mrs. Gladys Oliver Moncrief, 87, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 12:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Moncrief as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you