George Eugene Wilbanks passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning at the age of 72 surrounded by his loving family. Born to Nell and Robert Wilbanks on March 18, 1950, he grew up in a caring home with two brothers and two sisters in Alexander City, Alabama. After graduating from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 1972, George held a few brief jobs before entering into what would become a 41-year career at Drummond Coal Company, eventually becoming President of Export Sales.
Known for his dry wit and charitable heart, George is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Bruhn Wilbanks, and three children, Lydia "Lilly" Murphy Pauline Wilbanks, George Dewey Caffery Wilbanks, and Katy Alexander Fuller Wilbanks. His love of travel was best experienced with his children in tow teaching them all he could about the world he knew so well. At home, you could find him rewatching Alabama football games, spending time with his wife and family, and more recently, playing golf with his cousin Sealy.
George was predeceased by his parents, Nell Fuller Wilbanks (1920-2004) and Robert Smith Wilbanks, Jr (1916-1995).
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his brothers, Robert Wilbanks of Mobile, AL, and William Wilbanks of Alexander City, AL, and his sisters Barbara Wilbanks Roberts of St. Louis, MO, and Pauline (Polly) Wilbanks Comer of Eufaula, AL. He has dozens of nieces and nephews who will also miss him very much. The funeral will be held this Friday, January 27, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, where he proudly served on the vestry, in Mountain Brook at 11 AM. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 AM.
A public visitation will be held at Radney Funeral Home on Saturday from 10-11 AM. A private family service will follow. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the charities that meant so much to him: Children's Harbor of Lake Martin and the Blantyre North Relief Project for the orphans of Malawi.
