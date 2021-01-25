Gary Martin “Bubba” Willis
1957-2021
Gary Martin “Bubba” Willis of Dadeville, Alabama passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare. He was born September 26, 1957 in Alexander City AL to Donald B. Willis and Alice Lillian Ezell Willis.
He was a 1976 Graduate of Dadeville High School. After which, he joined the family retail grocery business alongside his father as a butcher. He also worked as a truck driver and a construction worker. Gary was also an honored member of the Dadeville Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by a brother D. Bruce Willis, Jr. of Lineville and sisters Susanne Williams (Lynn) of Dadeville, Karen E. Willis of Dadeville and Judy Beth Willis of Ashland along with a step-mother Gloria Bolan Willis and three step-brothers Brent, Bryan and Barclay Payne as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dadeville Volunteer Fire Department or a church or charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Dadeville City Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Willis officiating. The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Chapman Healthcare for their dedicated and compassionate care of Gary for more than thirteen years.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.