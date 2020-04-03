Gary Dion Peoples
September 7, 1934 – April 1, 2020
Gary Dion Peoples of Opelika, Alabama passed away at EAMC on April 1, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on September 7, 1934 in Columbus, Georgia to the Late Cleo Peoples and Jesse Sawyer.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Connie Mae Pitts Peoples; his brother Cleo “Mickey Peoples; Son Gary Glen Peoples; Daughter Sherrie Peoples Montoya. He is survived by his sister Patsy Peoples; Daughter Lindi “Diann” Huber; Son Gary Dion “Chip” Peoples II; Grandchildren, Amos Montoya, Erik Huber, Sean Huber, Ryan Huber, Gary “Dion” Peoples III, Daniel Love, Chad Peoples,; numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Daisey.
Gary enlisted in the United States Navy and retired as Senior Chief Hull Technician after 23 years of service. Gary was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend to many people. He loved spending time on the lake with family and friends fishing and enjoying the lake activities. He treasured his dog Daisey.
A Grave side service will be held Monday April 6, 2020, at Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. for immediate family only.
Condolences can be sent to 707 Farish Street Opelika, AL 36801.
Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama is handling arrangements.