Franklin "Al" A. Bradley Jr.
1956 - 2020
Private family graveside Service for Franklin "Al" A. Bradley Jr., 64, of Alexander City, will be held at Kellyton Memory Garden.
Mr. Bradley passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 15, 1956 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Frank A. Bradley and Edith Margaret Owens Bradley. Mr. Bradley joined the United States Army after graduating high school where he served as a Military Policeman for 6 years in Germany. After returning home from the service he began a career in law enforcement serving Coosa and Tallapoosa counties for over 20 years. Al loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and working around his home. He was a kind and loving man who was always there to offer a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by his sons, Rhett Bradley (Britney), Chuck Bradley (Jill), Trey Bradley; grandchildren, Evie Bradley, Trevor Bradley, Hunter Worthy, Ellie Worthy; sisters, Allyson Brantley (Si) and Jenny Martin (Frank).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions to be sent to the Kellyton Volunteer Fire Department, P O Box 208, Kellyton, Al, 35089.
