Frank Cotton Crunk, Jr.
May 30, 1930 – March 07, 2020
Frank Cotton Crunk, Jr. age 89, passed away peacefully, Saturday Morning. March 07, at his home in Calera, Al.
He is survived by his wife og 67 years, Patricia Best Crunk and his children- D. Michael Crunk (Sherry), Lei Rushing (Roger), Trisha Partridge (Rick), Kimberly Abernathy (Keith), and T Danielle Parker (Jason); grandchildren- Tammy O’Sheilds (Daniel), Ryne Rushing, Mandy Wingo (Dylon), Bella Parker, Marley Parker, and Memphis Parker; two great grandsons- Roman O’Sheilds and Decklyn Wingo; brother-in-law, Larry Best (Sue); and several nieces and nephews.
He was a member of the Fairfield Masonic Lodge, a Lions Club member in Alexander City; where he and his wife lived for over 32 years. He also helped start the Volunteer Fire Dept. in Concord, AL. Frank was a volunteer at the Willow Paint Fire Dept. in Alexander City and a volunteer at the Hackneyville Fire Dept. He was also a member of the Model “A” Club of Al. Frank was a Navy Veteran in the Korean War on the air craft carrier the “US Princeton CU37”. He is retired from the US Steel, Barren Industry, and Sulzer Escher Wyer (Austell, GA). He worked for Fred Dobbs Automotive, was a United Methodist Church Member, and is associated with the Children’s Harbor in Alexander City.
Frank was a “Southern Gentleman” and a “Jack of all Trades”. He was a wonderful and loving husband, a devoted father and a great friend to all. He will be greatly missed! In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations to Children’s Harbor, St. Jude’s and the Volunteer Firefighters.